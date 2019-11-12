|
|
Gary Lee Blankenship
Springfield - Gary Lee Blankenship, age 64, of Springfield, Missouri passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Cox Hospital of a heart attack.
He was born March 5, 1955 in Thayer, Missouri to Eugene and Betty (Combs) Blankenship. He had one sibling, his sister Brenda Sue Scott, whom he loved and loved to torment. He was married in 1975 to his high school sweetheart, Paula Young, in Thayer, Missouri. He graduated from Missouri State University in 1980 with a degree in marketing and management. After graduation he went to work for Minolta Corporation for 15 years, moving to five major markets across the United States during those years and building wonderful relationships with his team and within the photo industry.
In 1996 Gary and Paula fulfilled a dream and bought The Walnut Street Inn Bed and Breakfast. Gary loved being an Innkeeper and was a natural host. It was a calling and a joy to serve his guests and to work with the many other fine Innkeepers in Missouri. He loved the comradery and support within the Innkeeping community. He held multiple offices with Bed and Breakfast Inns of Missouri, including president, for several years.
The love of his life was his only daughter, Catherine Grace, who was born in 1991. They had many wonderful adventures together. He loved to have fun with Cat and her friends, happily chauffeuring them to Chicago, St. Louis, Branson, the Gasconade River, and more. He took no job as seriously as being a father. His devotion and adoration were apparent to everyone he met.
He was active in Springfield's community, serving on various committees and organizations, with a particular interest in the development of downtown Springfield. Gary was a passionate supporter of downtown, serving on planning groups, working on ArtsFest and Cider Days, and serving on the Historic Walnut Street Association. He loved to walk the downtown streets, MSU campus, and historic Walnut Street.
Gary loved the natural beauty of the Ozarks, particularly the rivers and springs. He felt most at peace paddling down a river or walking through a forest. He connected with his closest friends by hiking, camping, or canoeing in the Missouri wilderness.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Blankenship; his daughter, Catherine Vázquez (Edwin); his sister, Sue Scott (Larry); mother-in-law Barbara Young; sisters-In-law Janet Bruner, Debi Trempy (Greg) and Robin Wulf. He had 11 nieces and nephews and 16 great-nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation and celebration of his life at the Walnut Street Inn from 2pm to 8pm Thursday, November 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please send a photo or memory to Paula or Cat.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019