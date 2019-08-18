|
|
Gary Lee Crowe
- - Gary Lee Crowe, 70, formerly of Springfield, died , August 15, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Ferry Funeral Home in Nevada. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Newton Burial Park in Nevada. Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to s Project in c/o Ferry Funeral Home in Nevada. You may view obituary and send condolences online at www.ferryfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 18, 2019