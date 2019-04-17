|
Pastor Gary M. Phipps
Nixa - Pastor Gary M. Phipps, age 84 of Springfield, formerly of Nixa died Monday, April 15, 2019. He was born October 29, 1934, in Ponce de Leon, the son of Frank and Glessa (Davis) Phipps.
On February 14, 1953, he married Lora Faith Blansit.
Gary was an ordained Assembly of God minister for the past 48 years. He and his wife were passionate about ministry, visiting people, and leading them to the Lord. Gary was an avid quail hunter with his bird dog Mike. He especially enjoye
d being with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include: three children and their spouses, Jim and Darlane Phipps of Nixa, Janet and Don McVey of Venice, Florida and Steve and Vickie Phipps of Saddlebrooke; six grandchildren, Tim, Lora, Keri, Travis, Casey, and Hunter; and his great grandchildren, Tanner, Henlee, and Nathanael.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Gayla Sue; his wife Lora Faith Phipps; and a grandson, Tyler Phipps.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa, with Pastor Gayle Cobb officiating. Burial will follow in Highlandville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. immediately before the funeral at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to the Tyler Phipps Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 17, 2019