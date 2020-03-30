|
Gary McIntosh
Springfield - Gary Wayne "Cook" McIntosh of Springfield, MO passed away on March 10, 2020 at the age of 69. Growing up in Southern Missouri, Gary enjoyed many outdoor sports including: baseball, football, and golf. Following his 1968 graduation from Parkview High School, Gary was drafted by the Army to serve in the Vietnam War.
Most of Gary's professional career was spent in Auto Sales/Finance. He had a passion for the things he treasured. Along with following the KC Chiefs and the St. Louis Cardinals, he was a lefty and played a wicked game of golf. In his later years Gary enjoyed playing on-line poker where he had a large following of friends from around the world who always looked forward to his quick one-liner jokes.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Harold L. "Friday" McIntosh and Mary K. McIntosh. Gary was survived by: his two brothers Keith (wife Jean) and Phil (wife Kathy); his three children Jason (wife April), Maggie, and Cassie; and seven grandchildren. The family is planning a private Celebration of Life gathering. Cremation was under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Memorials can be made to the American Liver Foundation.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020