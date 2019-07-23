Gary Pinegar



Springfield - Gary J. Pinegar, 79 years of age, passed away on July 22, 2019, in Springfield, MO. He was born on September 14, 1939, in Springfield, MO, to Howard and Bernice Pinegar. In 1957, Gary graduated from Central High School in Springfield, MO, where he played on the basketball team.



He proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves during the Vietnam War. Gary worked for Solo Cup for 32 years, and then retired from DAYCO where he worked in manufacturing. He was always enthused with all kinds of sports, and known to be a very competitive athlete. He tried to never miss a game of the St. Louis Cardinals or Kansas City Chiefs. When younger, Gary was on a bowling team, played softball, touch football, and golf. In later years, he enjoying playing shuffle board and drinking beer with his friends, as well as go to the Casino and listen to rock music. Gary enjoyed visiting and hanging out with his friends. He especially loved his sons - never hanging up phone with them without saying, "I love you honey." Gary loved spending time with all of his and Gail's grandchildren.



Gary is survived by his beloved longtime companion, Gail Fritz and her three sons: Barney, Dan, and Andrew and their families; his son, Darrin Pinegar; two granddaughters: Tiffany Houston and Nikki Pinegar; and multiple great-grandchildren; sister: Debbie; brother: Michael; and multiple nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeff Pinegar; two sisters: Margaret and Nancy; and brother: David.



The family wishes to thank the Wilson's Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation staff for the wonderful comforting care that they provided to both Gary and to Gail.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gary's memory may be made to Wilson's Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation to use at their discretion.



A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 3:00 PM at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, Springfield, MO. A Celebration of Life memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM.



Care and arrangements are under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO. Published in the News-Leader on July 23, 2019