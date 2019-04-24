|
Gary Samuel
Rogersville - Gary M. Samuel, 76, Rogersville, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Cox South from complications of cancer.
He was born October 30, 1942 in Greene County, Missouri, the son of the late Elmer "Cotton" and Lucille (Webb) Samuel. He was united in marriage June 1, 1963 to Judi M. Ghormley.
Gary was employed with the Frisco Railroad, owner of Samuel FINA Service Station, and was currently active with his son at Portable Livestock Shelters. He was a member of Second Baptist Church, Henderson Lodge No. 477, and the Abou Ben Adhem Shrine, where he was very active with the Christian County Cook Crew. He enjoyed collecting automotive and various other memorabilia. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
He is survived by his wife Judi, a daughter, Sherry Burnett; a son, Greg Samuel and wife Laura; a brother, David Samuel and wife Linda; five granddaughters, Amber Robidou and husband Austin, Tiffany Burnett, Destiny Day, Emily Samuel and Katy Samuel; a great-granddaughter, Jordan Rose and a great-grandson, Ethan, and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery, Rogersville.
Visitation will be held from 6 - 8 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the funeral home.
The family request memorial donations to , 601 St. Louis St, Springfield, MO 65806.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 24, 2019