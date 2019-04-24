Services
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
For more information about
Gary Samuel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Samuel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Samuel


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary Samuel Obituary
Gary Samuel

Rogersville - Gary M. Samuel, 76, Rogersville, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Cox South from complications of cancer.

He was born October 30, 1942 in Greene County, Missouri, the son of the late Elmer "Cotton" and Lucille (Webb) Samuel. He was united in marriage June 1, 1963 to Judi M. Ghormley.

Gary was employed with the Frisco Railroad, owner of Samuel FINA Service Station, and was currently active with his son at Portable Livestock Shelters. He was a member of Second Baptist Church, Henderson Lodge No. 477, and the Abou Ben Adhem Shrine, where he was very active with the Christian County Cook Crew. He enjoyed collecting automotive and various other memorabilia. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

He is survived by his wife Judi, a daughter, Sherry Burnett; a son, Greg Samuel and wife Laura; a brother, David Samuel and wife Linda; five granddaughters, Amber Robidou and husband Austin, Tiffany Burnett, Destiny Day, Emily Samuel and Katy Samuel; a great-granddaughter, Jordan Rose and a great-grandson, Ethan, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery, Rogersville.

Visitation will be held from 6 - 8 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the funeral home.

The family request memorial donations to , 601 St. Louis St, Springfield, MO 65806.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now