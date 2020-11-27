Gayla A. Harper
Springfield - Gayla A. Harper, 81, Springfield, passed away peacefully at home on November 19, 2020. She was born to her loving parents, Harvey and Johnie Craig. She was raised in Springfield and attended Greenwood Laboratory School. She continued her education at SMS where she was a Member of Alpha Delta Pi.
A woman of deep faith, she was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and a supporter of multiple outreach ministries. While working at the Missouri State Highway Patrol (Troop D), she met and married Trooper Russell W. Harper, who was her perfect partner. She had a generous heart and a hospitable spirit as well as a wonderful sense of humor and love for all things beautiful.
Gayla is survived by her daughter, Lynlee Burlison; and many beloved family members and friends.
Due to the pandemic, no services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be left at gormanscharpf.com
Memorial contributions may be made to CARE Animal Rescue, 1328 A West Sunshine, Springfield, MO 65804 or Watching Over Wiskers, 238 South Cedarbrook, Springfield, MO 65804.