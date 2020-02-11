|
|
Gayle Matchell
Springfield - Gayle Matchell was born December 15, 1954 to the union of Erman and Nettie Decker in Clarkson, Kentucky. After suffering for years with COPD, she struggled no more as of February 8, 2020.
Gayle married Michael Matchell on August 20, 1974 and to this union Sara, Joshua, and Mark Matchell were born. She was a loving mother, wife, and friend to so many people. She had the gift of "gab", which often put her husband to sleep. Gayle loved to go to garage sales and was a pro at bargaining.
Beau Matchell joined the family in January of 1996. Gayle was devoted to Beau and was his teacher through 12 years of homeschool.
Surviving family members include her husband Mike and four children, Sara Anderson (43), her husband Beau and their daughter Avery of Springfield, Joshua Matchell (38) and his S.O. Jill Willerding of Crestwood, MO, Mark Matchell (35) and Beau Matchell (24) of Springfield, MO; her sisters, Sue Higdon and Vanessa Nelson; brothers, J.C. Wilbur and Terry Decker, all of Kentucky; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Gayle in death are her parents, Erman and Nettie Decker; brothers, Randall and Alford Decker; and sister Emma Burns.
Gayle will be greatly missed by all. It was Gayle's final wish that her body be donated to medical science and research. Services were held with immediate family prior to donation. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020