Sparta - Gearl Glenn Haworth 1956-2020, Sparta, MO - Glenn Haworth, 63, went to be with the Lord the 8th of May 2020. Raised in Nixa, MO, Glenn was well known for his love and talent for baseball. Upon graduating high school in 1974 Glenn joined the Navy and was aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise from 1975-1979, stationed in Alameda, CA; Bremerton, WA; and Olongapo, Philippines. After returning to the States, Glenn married Debbie Johnson and competed in fast-pitch softball tournaments. After Debbie's death, Glenn left his job at the Gospel Publishing House and became a skilled leather craftsman in Branson for the remainder of his working career. He met and fell in love with Angela Peterson in 1992 and the two immediately started their family. Glenn loved the Lord and loved to tell people how God had changed his life. He was an active member and worship leader of First Free Will Baptist, Ozark; One Accord Free Will Baptist, Nixa; and New Hope Free Will Baptist, Rogersville, over the course of his life. His greatest joys in life were watching the St. Louis Cardinals and sharing a meal with the ones he loved.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Angela Haworth, his three children, Shauna (Scott) Rogers, Benjamin (Courtney) Haworth, Grace Haworth (Chris Fulcher), his three grandchildren, Corey, Caden, and Kailee Rogers, his parents Jerry and Helen Haworth, his sister, Susie (Jeff) Sims, and several other beloved family and friends. Glenn's boisterous personality and deep affection left indelible marks on all who came into his life. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends who celebrate that he rests in the love of the Lord.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in the News-Leader from May 16 to May 17, 2020