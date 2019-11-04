Services
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Parkison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene A. Parkison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gene A. Parkison Obituary
Gene A. Parkison

Springfield - Gene (Chief) A. Parkison, age 83, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was born March 19, 1936, in Walnut Grove, Missouri, the son of Francis M. Parkison and Minnie (Butcher) Parkison.

Gene retired from Syntex on October 1, 1982. He was commander of American Legion 676.

He is survived by three daughters: Carolyn and Jerry Cain of Springfield, Missouri, Karen and Mike Stranghoener of Springfield, Missouri, Judy and Greg Raines of Willard, Missouri, one son: Larry Parkison of Springfield, Missouri; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Springfield, Missouri. A final salute and processional by the Patriot Guard Riders from Walnut Lawn Funeral Home to the cemetery will be on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 10:15 AM. Following at 11:00 AM, Gene will receive full military honors at his final resting place at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri.

Care and arrangements are under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, Misssouri. Online condolences may be left at www.walnutlawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now