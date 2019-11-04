|
Gene A. Parkison
Springfield - Gene (Chief) A. Parkison, age 83, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was born March 19, 1936, in Walnut Grove, Missouri, the son of Francis M. Parkison and Minnie (Butcher) Parkison.
Gene retired from Syntex on October 1, 1982. He was commander of American Legion 676.
He is survived by three daughters: Carolyn and Jerry Cain of Springfield, Missouri, Karen and Mike Stranghoener of Springfield, Missouri, Judy and Greg Raines of Willard, Missouri, one son: Larry Parkison of Springfield, Missouri; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Springfield, Missouri. A final salute and processional by the Patriot Guard Riders from Walnut Lawn Funeral Home to the cemetery will be on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 10:15 AM. Following at 11:00 AM, Gene will receive full military honors at his final resting place at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri.
Care and arrangements are under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, Misssouri. Online condolences may be left at www.walnutlawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019