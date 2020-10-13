Gene Arnold DeckerSpringfield - Gene Arnold Decker, 90 of Springfield, was born in a mining camp outside of Seven Throughs, Nevada, July 31, 1930, to Oscar and Samantha Decker. He passed away on October 10, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri.He was married to his high school sweetheart for over 65 years before losing his love in 2015. He is now joining her on her birthday month. He was an incredible father of two daughters and an adopted son (one of his grandsons). He dedicated his life to be close to his family and raising his adopted son. He spent his career working for aviation and was part of the team that helped America go to the moon. His contribution to our American way of life and his family will not be forgotten. He was a member of the 2nd Baptist Church for the many years that he resided in Springfield. He is survived by two daughters, Marcella Johnson and Kathy Brixey and husband David; 4 grandchildren, Jake Johnson (Gene's adopted son) and wife Chloe, Kelly Jordan and wife Karla, Kerrie Jordan husband Jason, and Wesley Long; 7 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.Visitation will be at the Klingner Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel in Springfield, Missouri located on State Highway EE, on Friday, October 16, 2020 from Noon until 2:00 pm, followed by the graveside service at 2:00 pm at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Klingner Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel.