1/1
Gene Arnold Decker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene Arnold Decker

Springfield - Gene Arnold Decker, 90 of Springfield, was born in a mining camp outside of Seven Throughs, Nevada, July 31, 1930, to Oscar and Samantha Decker. He passed away on October 10, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri.

He was married to his high school sweetheart for over 65 years before losing his love in 2015. He is now joining her on her birthday month. He was an incredible father of two daughters and an adopted son (one of his grandsons). He dedicated his life to be close to his family and raising his adopted son. He spent his career working for aviation and was part of the team that helped America go to the moon. His contribution to our American way of life and his family will not be forgotten. He was a member of the 2nd Baptist Church for the many years that he resided in Springfield. He is survived by two daughters, Marcella Johnson and Kathy Brixey and husband David; 4 grandchildren, Jake Johnson (Gene's adopted son) and wife Chloe, Kelly Jordan and wife Karla, Kerrie Jordan husband Jason, and Wesley Long; 7 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at the Klingner Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel in Springfield, Missouri located on State Highway EE, on Friday, October 16, 2020 from Noon until 2:00 pm, followed by the graveside service at 2:00 pm at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Klingner Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel
5234 W State Hwy EE
Springfield, MO 65802
4178665012
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved