Gene Robert Molnar
Springfield - Gene Robert Molnar, 88, of Cleveland, OH passed away on July 2, 2019 after battling cancer. Gene was a graduate of Miami University and Baldwin Wallace University and an Army veteran. He had a long, fulfilling career as an IBM marketing executive until his retirement in 1987. During his post-retirement years, Gene enjoyed a life well lived traveling the world, drinking fine wine, running marathons, reading, supporting numerous charitable organizations and being an active member of the Springfield community. He was a past president of Rotary Club of Springfield Southeast, Hillbilly Investment Club and Ozark Mountain Ridge Runners, and was one of the original organizers of the Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk. He was preceded in death by his first wife Barbara Boyle. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Heather Walsh and Mollie Neal, granddaughters Taylor Neal and Kelsey Neal and wife Mollie Autry Molnar. The family will be celebrating his life at a private memorial service in New York City. Donations honoring Gene may be sent to Rotary Club of Springfield Southeast Endowment Inc. (1717 E. Republic Road., Suite A, Springfield, MO 65804).
Published in the News-Leader on July 14, 2019