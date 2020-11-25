Gene Shepard Cole
Ozark - Gene Shepard Cole, 85, of Ozark, Missouri, formerly of Liberty, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, after a long illness. Gene was born February 23, 1935 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Glen Richard and Vyvyan Shepard Cole. A few hours after his birth, Gene's mother, Vyvyan, passed away due to a congenital heart ailment. At the age of 3 days, Gene was sent to live with his aunt and her husband, Lois Cole and Albert Fisher, who lovingly raised him as their own. Gene graduated from Liberty High School in 1953 where he was a member of the track team and wrote a humorous column for the Liberty Bell student newspaper. He served in the Missouri National Guard for eight years and was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant. Gene was fun-loving and ornery; in his younger days he had a passion for hunting, fishing, hot rods and fast boats. He relished the memories of time spent on his grandparents' farm in Kearney and was a die-hard Chiefs fan.
Gene is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Diana Gideon Cole; brother Jim Fisher and wife Diane; two sisters Sally Sartain and husband Larry, Susie Koch and husband Bob. He is additionally survived by two sons, Scott and wife Ann, Steve and wife Jennie; two daughters Micki Wayland and husband Brad, Kris Brentano and husband Mark; stepdaughters Janice Gann, Donna Loftis and husband Steve; sister in law Judy Grant and husband Fred. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, adoptive parents Albert and Lois Fisher and a brother Don Cole.
Funeral services for Gene will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark, Missouri. Burial will follow in Sparta Cemetery. Services and arrangements are under the care and direction of Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark. On line condolences may be shared at www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com