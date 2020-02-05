Services
Fossett-Mosher Funeral Home
510 E Cherry St
Mount Vernon, MO 65712
(417) 466-2155
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Wilkerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Wilkerson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gene Wilkerson Obituary
Gene Wilkerson

Miller - Gene Wilkerson, age 81, of Miller, Missouri, passed away at 4:46 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at his home.

A visitation will be held from 11:00-12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Halltown Baptist Church, in Halltown, Missouri with a graveside service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Rock Prairie Cemetery in Halltown. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fossett-Mosher Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon, Missouri.

Memorial donations may be made payable to the Halltown Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be shared at www.FossettMosherFuneralHome.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -