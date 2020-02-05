|
|
Gene Wilkerson
Miller - Gene Wilkerson, age 81, of Miller, Missouri, passed away at 4:46 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at his home.
A visitation will be held from 11:00-12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Halltown Baptist Church, in Halltown, Missouri with a graveside service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Rock Prairie Cemetery in Halltown. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fossett-Mosher Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon, Missouri.
Memorial donations may be made payable to the Halltown Baptist Church.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020