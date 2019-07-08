|
Geneva Hankins
Springfield, Mo. - GENEVA HANKINS, 93, was born in Thorpe, MO., on February 10, 1926, to Garie and Evie (Magee) Miles and passed away on July 6, 2019.
Geneva and Osward Hankins were united in marriage on February 8, 1944, and enjoyed 58 years together in Fair Grove, MO. They were good partners and understood the value of working hard which was necessary in farming. They were blessed with 4 children, Jerry, Janice, Jane, and Kay.
She was a talented, creative, fun and a great Mom. Most of all she loved reading her Bible and sharing her faith in the Lord.
Geneva was preceded in death by her husband Osward, son Jerry, an infant great grandson, Christian Hill, her parents, 4 sisters and 1 brother. She is survived by 3 daughters, Janice and husband Lowell Hill, Jane and husband Mhran Alagha, Kay and husband Chuck Meppelink, daughhter-in-law: Janice Hankins: 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was a charter member of the Community Southern Baptist Church in Fair Grove.
Funeral services will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home North on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a visitation one hour before services from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Union Grove Cemetery, near Fair Grove, Mo.
Published in the News-Leader on July 8, 2019