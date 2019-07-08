Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geneva Hankins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneva Hankins


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geneva Hankins Obituary
Geneva Hankins

Springfield, Mo. - GENEVA HANKINS, 93, was born in Thorpe, MO., on February 10, 1926, to Garie and Evie (Magee) Miles and passed away on July 6, 2019.

Geneva and Osward Hankins were united in marriage on February 8, 1944, and enjoyed 58 years together in Fair Grove, MO. They were good partners and understood the value of working hard which was necessary in farming. They were blessed with 4 children, Jerry, Janice, Jane, and Kay.

She was a talented, creative, fun and a great Mom. Most of all she loved reading her Bible and sharing her faith in the Lord.

Geneva was preceded in death by her husband Osward, son Jerry, an infant great grandson, Christian Hill, her parents, 4 sisters and 1 brother. She is survived by 3 daughters, Janice and husband Lowell Hill, Jane and husband Mhran Alagha, Kay and husband Chuck Meppelink, daughhter-in-law: Janice Hankins: 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was a charter member of the Community Southern Baptist Church in Fair Grove.

Funeral services will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home North on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a visitation one hour before services from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Union Grove Cemetery, near Fair Grove, Mo.
Published in the News-Leader on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now