George "Rodger" Bell
Springfield - George "Rodger" Bell , 81, of Springfield, MO, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 23, 2019 in his home after being ill for some time.
Celebration of Life Reception will be held June 29, 2019 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church 2210 W. Republic Road Springfield, Missouri from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Greenlawn Funeral Home East. For full obituary go to: greenlawnfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on June 26, 2019