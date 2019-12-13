|
George E. Hosiner
Springfield - George Hosiner, 75, of Springfield, passed Dec 13, 2019. He was born Nov 24, 1944, in Seymour. George is survived by his wife, LeNora; sons, Jimmy Roe and Matt Hosiner; grandson, Charlie Selley; and great-granddaughter, Bayli Selley.
Visitation will be at 11:00 am, Wed, Dec 18, 2019, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 pm in the funeral home. Burial will be at 2:00 pm, in MO Veterans Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019