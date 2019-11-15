Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
5201 S. Southwood Rd.
Springfield, MO
View Map
Resources
George Henry Brinkman

George Henry Brinkman


1942 - 2019
George Henry Brinkman Obituary
George Henry Brinkman

Springfield - George was a loving husband, father, grandpa, and friend. George died at home on November 12, 2019. He was loved and will be missed.

George was born in Rocky Ford, Colorado to Betty and George Brinkman July 1, 1942. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served with honors on the U.S.S. Yorktown. After his military service he joined the Springfield Missouri police department while at the same time attending Drury College ultimately graduating with a degree in Criminology. Upon graduation from Drury College he started his long career as a detective with the Springfield police department. He was most proud of his work in law enforcement and could regale you with his many stories during this time. Following his career in law enforcement he worked at Consumers Markets serving many roles from Director of Loss Prevention to overseeing new store development.

George loved the outdoors. He enjoyed and always looked forward to the many fishing and hunting trips with his buddies. He loved spending time with his grandkids Bailey and Layla. He was exceedingly generous with his time and an amazing role model for his family.

George is survived by wife Joan Brinkman, children Katrina Schulze (Michelle Haines) and Joseph Schulze (Rachel), granddaughters Bailey Langley (Ryan) and Layla Schulze, brother Ron Brinkman (Peggy), nephew Michael Brinkman (Stacey) and great-nieces Sophia and Madeline Brinkman.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019, 5 -7 p.m. at Greenlawn North, 3506 N. National, Springfield, MO 65803. Graveside burial with military honors will be held Monday, November, 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 S. Southwood Rd. Springfield, MO 65804.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
