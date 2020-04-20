|
George Robert Clinkenbeard
Springfield - George Robert Clinkenbeard, 93, of Springfield Missouri, passed away April 16, 2020. He was born April 13, 1927 in Springfield Missouri to George William and Edna (Wallace) Clinkenbeard; he was the oldest of five children. His father passed away when George was twelve years old and from that early age he worked several jobs to help his mother raise and support his four younger siblings.
George was married to his sweetheart Helen Coleen (Rosenberg) Clinkenbeard for 72 years. They first met while they both worked at the Kickapoo Theater in Springfield, George as an usher and Helen as a cashier. They married at the Benton Avenue Methodist Church and were subsequently founding and charter members of Wesley Methodist Church.
When they met George was also working as an extra crew caller for the Frisco Railroad, where he later worked his way through the ranks with promotions necessitating moves from Missouri to Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Minnesota, where he retired as a vice president of the Burlington Northern Railroad. After his retirement George and Helen moved back to Springfield, and George began a new career as a stockbroker, finally retiring again as the office manager for Stifel Nicolaus.
George and Helen loved to entertain and George was also an avid golfer. They always traveled to attend the high school and college graduations of their many grandchildren. George attended Central (Senior) High School in Springfield and Harvard University Business School Advanced Management Program.
George was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Helen, and his brothers Don and Bill. Survivors include his sisters Mary Ann Kneip and Pat Brashear, his children, sons Joel (Jeanette) and Stephen, daughters Laura Hutt (Stephen) and Sara Austin (Mike), grandchildren Abigael French (Keith), Crystal Clinkenbeard (Chuck), Sara Rosemary Anderson (Jim), Brian Austin (Miranda), Elizabeth Clinkenbeard, Alison Frank (Austin), Stephen Austin (Michele), Steve (Hutt) Mountain (Katie), Dylan Clinkenbeard, Aaron Hutt, Stephanie Clinkenbeard, and George Hutt, eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Helen and George also hosted an AFS student for a year, Rosemary Lyons from Christchurch New Zealand, who became their "third daughter."
The family would like to thank the staff at Maple Wood Alzheimer's Special Care Center for their loving care, kindness, and respect these past four years.
A celebration of George's life will be at a later time when the family can travel to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington VA 22215, and the , 3645 South Ave, Springfield, Missouri 65807.
Current arrangements are by Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020