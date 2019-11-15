|
George Thomas Ballard
Springfield - George Thomas Ballard, 86, Springfield, Missouri was born on December 28, 1932 in Willow Springs, Missouri and passed November 14, 2019 in Hopedale Cottage, Ozark, Missouri.
Beloved husband of the late Daisy Caroline Ballard; loving son of the late Graydon and Martha Lee Ballard; dear brother of the late Dr. Graydon (Anna Mae) Ballard and Sally Ballard.
George is survived by son Donald Wardlaw; grandson William Wardlaw (Jennifer); great grandson Miles; dear friend to many, especially Helen Hunt a close friend for many years. As well as a host of family and friends.
Celebration of Life Visitation for George Thomas Ballard will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Maple Park Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Marshfield Football Program or Donor's Choice and left in care of the funeral home. View the full obituary and leave online condolences at www dayfh com.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019