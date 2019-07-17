|
|
George W. Quigley
Springfield - George William Quigley, 86, of Springfield, MO passed away July 16, 2019 at Mercy Hospital.
George was born February 1, 1933 in Tacoma Park, MD to George D. and Mildred L. Quigley.
He graduated Laurel High School in Laurel, MD. After graduation George joined the Navy where he served on both the USS Otterstetter and the USS Brister during the Korean War. While still in the service he married Sandra Ayers. They were married 53 years. After Sandra's passing George married Joy Smith.
After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife Joy, his grand, and great grand children, working stained glass and serving his church.
George is survived by his wife Joy, His daughter Sheryl Akers and her husband Rick of St. Joseph, MO; his sons Bryan and his wife Laina of Kansas City, KA and Dave and his wife Marlene of Kimberling City, MO. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 2 brothers James of Michigan and Robert of Florida.
Services for George will be at 11:00 am Friday, July 19, 2019 at Cherry Street Baptist Church under the care of Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 am prior to the service.
Interment will be at 10:00 am Monday, July 22, 2019 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cherry Street Baptist Church.
Published in the News-Leader on July 17, 2019