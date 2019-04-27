|
|
Georgia Ann Cutbirth
Lebanon - Georgia Ann Cutbirth, Lebanon, MO, daughter of George William and Hazel Mary (Hopper) Siesser, was born on November 24, 1942 in Reeds Spring, MO and departed this life on April 24, 2019, at the age of 76.
Georgia had been a resident of the area for the past fifteen years coming from Batesville, AR. and had worked at GE in Springfield, MO as an assembly operator.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, Will and Hazel Siesser and a daughter, Tammy Thomas.
Survivors include: her daughter, Carla Calhoun and her husband, Keith; four grandchildren, Leah Thomas, Lindsey Thomas, Hannah Calhoun and Grace Calhoun; two great grandchildren, Anna Swain and Avery Lee; one brother, Darrell Siesser and his wife, Nancy; niece, Stacey Dennis, and her husband, Curtis; nephew, Jason Siesser; great nephews, Connor and Noah; her beloved dog, Louie and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, MO. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 27, 2019