Georgia "Gail" Jenisch
Billings - Georgia "Gail" Jenisch of Billings, Missouri passed away peacefully, in the presence of her family, at Mercy Hospital on April 20, 2020 at the age of 84. Gail was born on March 13, 1936 in Evening Shade, Arkansas to the late Eldon Taylor and Georgia (Wolfe) Taylor. Gail graduated from Ellinwood, Kansas High School in 1954 where she was crowned football homecoming queen in 1953. She attended Adelea Hale Business School and obtained a business degree. On August 24,1957, Gail married the love of her life, Dan Jenisch, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ellinwood, Kansas; this union was blessed with three children. Once married, they lived in Emporia, Kansas and North Kansas City, Missouri before settling in Billings, Missouri in 1974. Gail entered the real estate business in 1978; where she enjoyed a 36 year career. She worked for several companies including Century 21, Ormsby Realty, Sharon Lakey and Southwest Realtors. Her clients and co-workers all regarded Gail as a prompt, ethical and courteous resource. As a consummate professional, Gail was always willing to show property night or day, weekday or weekends. Her real estate career was very important to her; she took seriously the responsibility of finding the right property for her clients. During her storied career, she won Missouri Real Estate Agent of the Year, and numerous years of Million Dollar Sales Club. Gail was a long time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Billings. She enjoyed reading, watching "Murder She Wrote", shopping with her sister, Sarah, and spending time with her family. But most of all, she loved traveling and dancing with Dan, her partner of 63 years. In addition to her parents, Gail is preceded in death by an infant sister, Virginia Sue, and her brother Tom Taylor. Gail is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Jenisch of the home; sister Sarah Christopher of Springfield, Missouri; children, Sarah Jane Harter and husband Allen of Billings, Missouri, Greg Jenisch and wife Kim of Billings, Missouri and Andy Jenisch and wife Monica of Ozark, Missouri; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Gail, also known as Mom, Granny Mocus, and Mama Gail. She will be missed by many friends and family. We can hear her in heaven saying "oh piffle" and "now, don't be tacky"; two of her favorite sayings to reprimand her family. Memorial services for Gail will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020