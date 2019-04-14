|
Georgia Maxine (Cook) Talley
Springfield -
Georgia Maxine (Cook) Talley April 22, 1924 - April 9, 2019
Mom went home to her heavenly Father and was reunited with Charles, her earthly soulmate and husband of 72 years. She and Chas are doing the jitterbug again, this time on streets paved with gold. She was a lifelong resident of Springfield except for four years during WWII when Chas was in the Navy and she was a "Rosy the Riveter." Her grandsons called her "Nanny" and her biggest joy in life was spoiling them. She is survived by sons, Skip (Leawood, KS) and Chuck (Springfield), daughters in law Pidge and Alesia, grandsons Bart, Trevor, and Dane, and great granddaughters Taylor and Charlotte Rose. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church and Twin Oaks CC. She will be memorialized at a private family service and interred with Charles at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery. They were part of the greatest generation this nation has ever produced.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 14, 2019