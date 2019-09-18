|
|
Gerald Dennis Cox
Springfield - Gerald Dennis Cox, 74 of Springfield MO passed away peacefully at home on September 15th, 2019 from complications with pulmonary fibrosis. Dennis was born in Thayer MO on June 1st 1945 to Gardner and Hallie Cox of Mammoth Springs AR. He graduated from Thayer High School. Dennis was married to Gloria Jean Cox, the love of his life. They have been happily married since July 23rd 1974. In his early years Dennis worked at Cox Chevrolet, his family owned dealership, in Mammoth Springs AR. He won numerous Legion of Sales Awards from Chevrolet. He was also one of the first five drivers for Bass Pro Shops, delivering boats nationwide. Dennis was co-owner of Cox Auto Group with his son Tiger Cox, for 20 years. He loved fixing anything and everything for kids, his own and all of the neighborhood kids including bikes, toys, and cars. His hobby was building hot rods. He loved the lake, boating, planes and flying. His main love however was firing up the coffee pot and telling his endless supply of jokes that kept all listeners laughing. Everyone, too numerous to name, were friends to Dennis. He enjoyed sitting at his desk ready to make new friends as they came into his dealership. He was a mans man but loved playing with his grand babies. Dennis is survived by his wife of 44 years Gloria, His Children: Darren McGoldrick and wife Cyndi, Tiger Cox and wife Brandi, his step-children: Andy Perry, Cynthia Ingwerson and husband Tim. His sister in law Martha Cox, his nephews Joe Lynn and Robert Cox, his niece Jana Cox-Barton, his grandchildren: Jacqueline Massey, Jaimee Guimond, Serena Bates, Lexi and Bryson Cox, Abbey Gregg, Maddie McGoldrick, his great-grandchildren: Laken and River Massey, and his beloved Chihuahua Maverick who was his best friend. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Gardner and Hallie Cox, his brother Joe Cox and his grandson Brandon McGoldrick. Funeral service will be held at Hope Church 2121 S. Blackman Road in Springfield with visitation starting at 1 p.m. Friday September 20th with the service immediately following. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Hope Church Attn: Dennis Cox Memorial Fund.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 18, 2019