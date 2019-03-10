|
Gerald F. "Steve" Stephens
Bolivar - Gerald Frank Stephens was born on Dec. 6, 1919 on a farm south of Stockton, MO. to Lula Peach Stephens and John D. Stephens. Gerald passed away on March 6, 2019 at the Butterfield Assisted Living Facility at the age of 99 years and three months. Gerald's father,John passed away when Gerald was four, and two years after that, Lula married Frank Routh who became the only father Gerald knew and later, the beloved grandfather of his children. Gerald's life ethic was forged in the coming years of hard work on the farm, a nurturing mother and a coming of age in the great depression which he always described as no money but always plenty of food. He graduated from Stockton high school in 1937, an accomplishment not shared by many of his neighbors and relatives, and went on to Springfield Teachers College, later SMS, later MSU. He taught for a while in a one-room country school before returning to college. His academic career was interrupted by the outbreak of war. He moved to Kansas City to work in an aircraft assembly plant where he caught the eye of a certain pretty farm girl from Kansas. He and Helen struck up a romance before he was accepted as a Navy Air Corps pilot cadet. They married (against navy rules) secretly before going off for training. After his commissioning they spent the next months in Miami beach where he trained on amphibious aircraft that would rescue fighter pilots downed in the ocean in the invasion of Japan. The atomic bomb put an end to that. After the war, Gerald used the G.I. Bill to train as a professional photographer and opened a studio in Bolivar in 1946. Over the next eighteen years, they bore three children who book-ended the baby boom generation, in those and later years they grew a successful business, raised a happy family and enjoyed the fellowship with many dear friends. Gerald (Steve) and Helen retired in 1984, turning over the business to their son Mark. Several years of relaxing retirement followed before Helen's long slide into dementia, ending in 2012. Steve became especially close to and dependent on his children after Helen's passing, especially enjoying visits from Meleah from California. His memory began to fade but he remained his real self to the end, full of good humor, gracious to everyone around him, steadfast to the principles that formed him. What a life! Love, laughter, wife, family, business, health, friends, golf, church, rotary, music,travel, skiing, swimming… Steve took the ride we all dearly wish for ourselves. To say he will be missed is an understatement.
Gerald is survived by three children, Mike Stephens and wife Nancy, Mark Stephens and wife Susie, and Meleah Larroca and husband Ray; Ten grandchildren: Mary Helen Jordan and husband Erik, Carmen Stephens, Nancy Stephens, John Stephens and wife Alisha, Ty Smith and wife Joy, Christie Jones and husband Andy, Brandon Baker and wife Shay, Brock Baker and wife Laura, Anthony Wells and wife Karin and Angela Modesitt; Fifteen great-grandchildren: Madison Stephens, Zane Stephens-Butler, Lyla Jordon, Molly Jordon, Michael Modesitt, Kayla Wells, Mya Smith, Ella Smith, Baylee Sharp, Bryce Jones, Emma Jones, Allison Jones, Madeline Hall-Baker, Beckham Baker and Braelyn Baker.
In addition, he is survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Mike, Mark, Meleah and families wish to thank Marilyn Bulloc, Nancy Stretch, Michelle Wheeler, staff at Butterfield Residential Center, and caregivers for the excellent care they gave to Gerald.
Donations may be made to the First Christian Church, Bolivar, Missouri in Gerald's name.
Visitation for Gerald Stephens will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 3-5 PM at the Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar, MO. A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 3 PM at the First Christian Church in Bolivar, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 10, 2019