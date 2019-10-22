|
Gerald J. Downey
Bois D'Arc - Gerald Joseph Downey died surrounded by his family on October 20, 2019, in Springfield, Missouri, at the age of 79.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Gloria; daughter Shavonne (Jerry), granddaughter Zoe; son Gerry (Jenna), grandchildren Connor and Fiona; brothers Austin (Sally) and Peter (Imelda); sisters Doreen (Eamon) Keogh and Rita O'Carroll; sister-in-law Gail Smith; brother-in-law Gary (Patti) Gorczyca, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Ita Downey.
Gerald was born on November 29, 1939, in Dublin, Ireland, and raised in Newgrange, Ireland. He served five years in the Royal Air Force and came to America in 1964. He settled in southern California and worked at Pacific Tel while attending Cal Poly Pomona, graduating in 1973. It was at the phone company where he first locked eyes with Gloria. The two married in 1969 and soon welcomed their two children, Shavonne and Gerry. The family moved to Missouri in 1977 where Gerald worked hard as a farmer, tending to his animals and land around the clock. He enjoyed gardening, chatting with his neighbors, reciting poetry and a pint of good ale. A true Irishman, he held to the stubborn stereotype, but always had that twinkle in his eye .
Gerald and Gloria just celebrated 50 years of marriage. He truly loved and cared for his family, taking delight in his grandkids. Above all, Gerald will be remembered for his faith. A very devout and dedicated Catholic, he attended weekly mass and found comfort in daily prayer, holding his rosary beads up to his very last moments of his earthly life.
Visitation is from 7-8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 and the funeral service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, both held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with Msgr. Tom Reidy officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gerald's life. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home in Springfield, Mo.
The family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses at Mercy Hospital ICU for their care and efforts.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ozark Food Harvest at ozarkfoodharvest.org.
