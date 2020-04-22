|
Gerald Love
Springfield - Gerald Dee Love, 85, of Springfield, MO passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He did so peacefully, in his home, surrounded by his wife and five children. Gerald was born on Wednesday, July 25, 1934 in Springfield, MO to James Karl Love and Laura Katherine Glenn.
He attended Springfield High School. Gerald served in the United States Naval Reserves from 1952 and was honorably discharged on January 14, 1961. He married the love of his life, Betty Reynolds on June 16, 1956. Shortly after, Gerald began learning his trade in the refrigeration business while working at Reynolds Electric Refrigeration. After many years in the refrigeration business, he began his 35-year career at Paul Mueller Company in 1962, working his way up to Vice President of International Sales. Gerald was extremely involved with his community. He was a charter member of Heart of the Ozarks Sertoma Club, where he was a Gold Coat President and a charter member of All-Star Smiles Sertoma. Gerald was recognized as the 2009-2010 All-Star Smiles Sertoman of the Year. He was inducted into the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield Hall of Fame on January 15, 2013. Gerald also received the Lifetime Achievement Award "Sertoma" Gold belt from Smitty's Midwest Boxing Club on October 29, 2016. In June of 2019, he was presented as a Lifetime Member of All-Star Smiles Sertoma Club. Gerald will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his twin brother Darrel and his older brother James.
Gerald is survived by his wife of almost 64 years, his children Mark and Tina Love of Miller, MO, Suzi and David Kellough of Springfield, MO, Dina and Jay Brabson of Springfield, MO, John and Melissa Love of Kansas City, MO and June and Rodney Buford of Lee's Summit, MO, two sisters Jean Gist of Springfield, MO and Glenda Williams of Lancaster, CA, 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time. Burial will take place at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield, 1410 N. Fremont, Springfield, MO 65802. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
