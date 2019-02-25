|
|
Gerald Shelton
Springfield - Gerald Lee Shelton, age 82, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on February 22, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, and one son, Gerald Andrew. He is survived by his wife, Carol of 62 years, along with their 3 sons; Randy (Rachel), Donny (Diane), and Scott (Melissa), four granddaughters; Corbin, Emma, Gracie, and Maddie, along with four step grandchildren, five step great grandchildren and one sister Carol Ruth.
Gerald's celebration of life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East with Reverend Mark Wright officiating with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens following the service. Visitation will be prior to the service at 10:30 a.m. For full obituary go to www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations to Convoy of Hope.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 25, 2019