Gerald "Dan" Spellman
Mt. Vernon - Gerald "Dan" Spellman, 73, of Mt. Vernon, passed away April 2, 2019. He was born April 2, 1946 to LeRoy and Louise (Stirewalt) Spellman.
When he was a child he loved spending time with his grandparents, Ethel and John Stirewalt on their farm. During his high school years he was a golden glove boxer at Carthage High School. He married the love of his life Glenda Willhite May 23, 1964. Together they were blessed with six children. He enjoyed fishing on Stockton, Table Rock and Grand Lake. He was a chemical engineer at Hoffman Taft in Verona from 1970 until his retirement in 2001. Dan was a hard worker his entire life and was a very talented handyman. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and never knew a stranger. He was a very devoted husband and when Glenda's health declined, he spent every day visiting her at the Mt. Vernon Place Care Center until her passing in 2013. He later met Dianna Brady-Spellman, whom he enjoyed his remaining years with.
Dan is survived by: sons, Dean (Donna) Spellman, Monty (Genna) Spellman, Kevin Spellman and Mark Spellman; daughter, Phyllis (Tom) Lang; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; fiancé, Dianna Brady-Spellman; her children, Eric (Jennifer) Brady and Hollie (Ronnie) Hillburn. In addition to his wife, Dan is also preceded in death by: his parents; infant daughter, Michelle Spellman; infant sister, Phyllis Spellman; brothers, Dale and LeRoy Jr.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. April 13, at Northside Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon. Graveside services will follow at IOOF cemetery in Mt. Vernon. A celebration of life will be held at Gary Ewing park following services.
"That man is a success- who leaves the world better than he found it; who has never lacked appreciation of earth's beauty or failed to express it; who looked for the best in others and gave the best he had."
-Bessie Anderson Stanley-
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019