Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:30 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Spalding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Weis "Gerry" Spalding


1976 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerald Weis "Gerry" Spalding Obituary
Gerald "Gerry" Weis Spalding

Springfield - On Thursday, February 21, 2019, Gerald "Gerry" Weis Spalding passed away at the age of 43. Gerry was born on January 8, 1976 in Hannibal, Missouri and was the first baby born in Monroe County for the bicentennial year. He attended Holy Rosary Catholic School and graduated from Monroe City High School in 1994. He attended Southwest Missouri State (now known as Missouri State University) where he was a member of Lambda Chi Fraternity. Gerry made his home in Springfield, Missouri after college and worked Chase Bank since 2004, where he was Employee of the Year in 2012.

Gerry is survived by his loving wife Cheryl, his parents Dennis and Kaye Spalding of Monroe City, his sister Hayley Painter (Steve) of St. Charles, Missouri, brother George (Aimie) of Hannibal, Missouri, his three children Sadie, Alexandra Bayer (Ray), Austin Goans, and numerous extended family and friends. Gerry is preceded in death by his grandparents George and Ava Jo Spalding of Monroe City, Missouri and Bob and Viola Weis of Moberly, Missouri.

Gerry was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid fan of the Missouri Tigers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Saint Louis Cardinals. He will be remembered for his quick wit, love of his family, his love of travel, and his vivacious spirit.

A visitation will be held at 6:00pm on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with a rosary service preceding at 5:30 pm. Funeral proceedings will take place at 11:00 am Tuesday, February 26 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with a meal following burial.

In lieu of flowers, Gerry requested donations be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation or Holy Rosary Catholic School in Monroe City, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now