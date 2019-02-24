|
Gerald "Gerry" Weis Spalding
Springfield - On Thursday, February 21, 2019, Gerald "Gerry" Weis Spalding passed away at the age of 43. Gerry was born on January 8, 1976 in Hannibal, Missouri and was the first baby born in Monroe County for the bicentennial year. He attended Holy Rosary Catholic School and graduated from Monroe City High School in 1994. He attended Southwest Missouri State (now known as Missouri State University) where he was a member of Lambda Chi Fraternity. Gerry made his home in Springfield, Missouri after college and worked Chase Bank since 2004, where he was Employee of the Year in 2012.
Gerry is survived by his loving wife Cheryl, his parents Dennis and Kaye Spalding of Monroe City, his sister Hayley Painter (Steve) of St. Charles, Missouri, brother George (Aimie) of Hannibal, Missouri, his three children Sadie, Alexandra Bayer (Ray), Austin Goans, and numerous extended family and friends. Gerry is preceded in death by his grandparents George and Ava Jo Spalding of Monroe City, Missouri and Bob and Viola Weis of Moberly, Missouri.
Gerry was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid fan of the Missouri Tigers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Saint Louis Cardinals. He will be remembered for his quick wit, love of his family, his love of travel, and his vivacious spirit.
A visitation will be held at 6:00pm on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with a rosary service preceding at 5:30 pm. Funeral proceedings will take place at 11:00 am Tuesday, February 26 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with a meal following burial.
In lieu of flowers, Gerry requested donations be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation or Holy Rosary Catholic School in Monroe City, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 24, 2019