Geraldine Ruzicka
Willard - Geraldine Ann Ruzicka, 90, of Willard, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 in Ozark Missouri.
A Visitation will be held at 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, December 16, 2019 with a Rosary service at 5:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery (Karlin Cemetery), Bolivar, MO. under the care and direction of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home in Springfield.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Springfield, Mo. and/or .
For a full obituary visit www.hhlohmeyer.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019