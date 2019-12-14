Services
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
417-862-4433
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Ruzicka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Ruzicka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Ruzicka Obituary
Geraldine Ruzicka

Willard - Geraldine Ann Ruzicka, 90, of Willard, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 in Ozark Missouri.

A Visitation will be held at 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, December 16, 2019 with a Rosary service at 5:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery (Karlin Cemetery), Bolivar, MO. under the care and direction of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home in Springfield.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Springfield, Mo. and/or .

For a full obituary visit www.hhlohmeyer.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -