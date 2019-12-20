Services
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Geraldine Walsh Obituary
Geraldine Walsh

Jefferson City - Geraldine Walsh, 94, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Heisinger Bluffs Lutheran Senior Services in Jefferson City, Missouri.

The majority of her working career was spent with two major oil companies in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Richardson, Texas. Always humble, kind and willing to help others, she lived her Christian faith daily. She found a simple love of family, pets, music and airplanes/shows fulfilling. She was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed driving her 1963 baby blue Chevy Caprese station wagon until 2012. Having never been married, her nieces and nephews were the very lucky recipients of her overflowing love and generosity when it came to birthday and Christmas presents. While parents gave them what they needed, Aunt Gerri gave them what they wanted!

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry Jerome (JJ) Walsh & Fannie (Cox); brothers Lewis C. Walsh, I. Edward Walsh and Martin L. Walsh; sisters-in-law Rose Walsh, Mary Lou Walsh and Ruby Walsh; a niece, Patricia Kay (Walsh) Roche, a long-time friend, June Marbut and two great nieces and one great nephew plus four great-great nieces and nephew.

She is survived by two nephews and a niece: LTC Jerry C Walsh, USA (Ret) and wife, Myoung-Springfield, Kathy (Walsh) Hunt and husband John-Jefferson City and, Mike Walsh and wife Debbie-Little Rock, AR.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home in Springfield with the minister, Joe Bright (Ret) officiating. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Springfield. No visitation is scheduled. In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution or the gift of your time to your local animal shelter.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
