Geri Muckey Wilkins
On March 19, Geri Muckey Wilkins got her request to go see Jesus! She had rarely recognized her own family for well over a year, but she knew Jesus! What a testimony of her faith!
Geri lived 100 years, 5 months and 11 days.
Geri was born on October 8, 1919 to Charles and Mamie Muckey. she grew up on a farm in Lee's Summit, MO. with parents, and siblings, Lester, Pete, and Gertie Muckey Reed, all of whom and their spouses preceded her in death. Geri, husband Leonard and sons Howard and Phil resided in Lee's Summit for many years. Geri was a charter member of the Lee's Summit Assembly of God church where the family attended until they moved away. Geri retired from Western Electric after 20 years.
After a brief time living in Fresno, CA, Geri and Leonard moved to Springfield, MO., where they lived for the duration of their lives. They were very active members of Park Crest Assembly of God, (now Life 360) especially in the Oasis Senior group under the direction of Dave and Ladonna Weston. Geri was a greeter until she was 97!
Geri was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard in 2003. She is survived by sons Howard and Debbie Wilkins, St. George, UT; Phil and Sharon Wilkins, Springfield, MO.; stepson, Gary and Toni McBride, Green Valley, AZ., 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 2 nieces and 2 nephews.
Thank you to the attendants at Chesterfield Morningside Assisted Living and also to the amazing people at Maplewood Nursing Home. Thank you Seasons Hospice for your loving care, communication with us and ministry to Geri.
Because of the inability to have a public gathering at this time, there will be a small family-only celebration of life. The service arrangements are under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, with Rev. Charles Arsenault officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Ramsey-Wilkins Scholarship Fund at Evangel University, 1111 N. Glenstone, Springfield, MO. 65802
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020