|
|
Gerrie Kolb
Nixa - Geraldine (Gerrie) Catherine Kolb, age 88, of Nixa passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 in her home. She was born March 11, 1930 in Chicago, IL to Arthur and Albie (Dvorak) Kolb. She was raised in Chicago and graduated from Northern Illinois University with a Masters in Art and Teaching. Gerrie taught art in the Chicago area for a time and moved to Florida to teach art. She retired from full time teaching and moved to Nixa in 1989. Gerrie taught art part time with Ozark Park and Recreation. Art was her life; she loved teaching and was saddened when she had to stop due to her health.
Gerrie loved southwest Missouri and loved nature. She loved the lakes in the Branson area. The trees in the area and the Mark Twain National Forest provided beautiful greenery in the spring and summer and beautiful colors in the fall. Gerrie was an avid traveler. She went to Europe several times, Peru and Mexico.
Gerrie is survived by a sister Joan McCarthy; nephews Brian McCarthy and Terrence McCarthy; and a Niece Colleen McCarthy DeVore, and her husband Neil.
Gerrie is preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial donations may be made to the Christian County Library in Ozark, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 22, 2019