Gertrude Bechtold
Springfield - Gertrude Mansfield Bechtold died peacefully, Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born on May 15, 1923 in Springfield Cox North Hospital. She went home with her parents to Seymour, Missouri where her father, George Fredrich Gilbert was a Methodist minister. She was named after her mother, Gertrude Mansfield Gilbert. Methodist ministers at that time moved every four years, so she grew up in Seymour, Bolivar, Mountain Grove, Lamar and Creighton, Missouri, where she graduated from high school.
Gertrude went to MSU (SMS) during the four years of World War II. She graduated in 1945 with majors in music, business and piano. She worked in the library and helped with the college newspaper. Gertrude was president of the senior class there.
After graduation, Gertrude spent the summer as an inspector at the Lake City Ordinance Plant near Kansas City.
In the fall of 1945, Gertrude taught school in northwest Kansas where she met Clarence Bechtold on the steps of the high school. He also taught there. They married in June of 1947.
In 1950, they moved to Springfield and became members of Grace United Methodist Church. There she directed children's and youth choirs for many years. Gertrude was a member of Chapter IA of PEO, L'Esthetique Art Group, Springfield Piano Teachers' Forum and Springfield Music Club. She taught piano at home until she was in her 90's. She accompanied many instrumental students and loved her many piano students. She enjoyed writing poems for family and friends and enjoyed playing Bridge and Scrabble.
Gertrude was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her sisters, Nancy Ester and Eleanor Anderson.
Gertrude is survived by her daughter, Loretta Ann Robinson (Rob); her son, David Gilbert Bechtold (Kim); grandsons, Jeremy Bechtold (Megan), Trevor Bechtold (Lindsay) and great-grandsons, Gavin, Fletcher and Brecken Bechtold.
Visitation will be at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church followed by funeral services at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, Springfield, Missouri.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful care given to our mother at Springfield Rehabilitation.
Arrangements under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020