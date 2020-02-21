|
Gilbert Smith
Springfield - After living an active and fulfilling 101 Years, Gilbert "Gil" Smith of Springfield, Missouri passed away on February 20, 2020. Gil was born to Lula Caroline and James Michael Smith in Buffalo,New York on September 21, 1918. Moving to St. Louis, Missouri around the age of five, he graduated from Beaumont High School. Working briefly in a family foundry business, he left and began his career in engineering, where he had many varied and interesting jobs. In the 1940's, Gil designed wooden gliders for the Air Force, artillery fuses for Atlas Powder and an experimental plane XP55, which had the engine in the rear. During this time he also attended Washington University to continue his education. In 1955 he began what would be a 28 year employment for McDonald-Douglas. Over his career he worked on the Phantom F-4H which was flown by the Navy, Air Force and Marines. Only 5,000 planes were built and some are still flying today. Working on the Mercury and Gemini Space Capsule he designed the escape system. The wing of the DC-10, a commercial passenger plane was designed by Gil. He also did the advanced design on the F-18 Hornet fighter plane. Gil always gave credit to those who worked with him. Early in Gil's career he met Bernice Forester. A dance brought them together and Gil got to marry the love of his life in May of 1944. Their interests were many and varied. They continued their love of dancing, both Ballroom and Square and were oftentimes the center of attention on the dance floor.They were avid St. Louis Cardinal fans and followed them closely. They loved traveling in their "Mini Wini" and toured all of the US. Gil was a man of faith and an example to all around him. He taught the joy of giving and helping others and this will be his legacy. He was a proud member of the Masonic Order belonging to the Kirkwood Lodge in St. Louis and having an affiliation since 1952. Gil was a real leader and was the President of many of the organizations he was a part of. At his passing he was the President of the Residents Council at Elfindale. More than anything, Gil was a wonderful Father and Father- In- Law to Kathy and Kim. Gil was preceded in death by his beloved wife Bernice. He is survived by his only daughter Kathy Travers and her husband Kim. He is also survived by a nephew, Robert Fulstone (Kathy) and his family, and a niece, Debbie Geiger (Scott) and her family, a granddaughter and a great-granddaughter. He is also survived by Ruth Wittmer, a good friend to him for many years. To follow through with his wishes and in his spirit of giving, his body will be donated for medical research to Washington University. Memorial donations in his name may be made to The St. Louis or the Gilbert Smith-Travers Family Foundation Fund at the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. Checks can be mailed to PO Box 8960, Springfield, MO 65801 or made online at www.cfozarks.org/donate. Kathy and Kim wish to thank the staff at the Manor at Elfindale for their exemplary care, support, and love shown to Gil while under their care. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020