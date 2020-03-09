|
Gladys A. Ahearn
Willard, MO. - Gladys A. Ahearn 87, Willard, MO. passed away peacefully March 8, 2020, in her home. She was a long-time area resident and was a retired secretary for the Assemblies Of God. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m.Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, at Reddick cemetery, near Garfield, Arkansas. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020