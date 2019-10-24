|
|
Gladys Eileen Pekarek
Marshfield - Mrs. Gladys Eileen (Teague) Pekarek, age 76, of Marshfield, Missouri, passed away in her home, surrounded by her loving family on October 22, 2019. She was born on June 29, 1943 at home, in Sarcoxie, Missouri, to Jesse and Lucille Teague.
Gladys loved The Lord and was of the Pentecostal faith. She was at her happiest, surrounded by her family at Christmas time. She and her family moved to Republic, Missouri, to reside with her grandmother, Margaret Anna Boyd, after her father's death, when Gladys was just one year old. This is where she grew up, eventually moving to Marionville, Missouri. It was there that she became Mom to the three miracles in her life, as she liked to call them, her children, daughter, Angela; and sons, Scott and Darren.
Gladys married the love of her life, John Pekarek, on June 20, 1992, and they were blessed with 27 wonderful years of marriage. She had many interests, including watching the hummingbirds at her feeders, which brought her much joy, she also enjoyed quilting and word puzzles. Gladys was a great cook and won a number of blue ribbons for her pies. One of her fondest memories was when she only six years old and her school took a train to St. Louis to visit the zoo. She called it a "glorious trip". She attended a one room school at Lindsey in Republic, Missouri.
Gladys retired from Oxford Home Health after nine years. She had many jobs during her life including, being a lead manager, at three restaurants in Silver Dollar City, Branson, Missouri, The Lumberjack, Springhouse and Captain Bill's.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Earl; and her precious great grandson, Wyatt Scott Rice, whom she knew was waiting for her at Heaven's door.
She is survived by her husband, John Pekarek; her daughter, Angela Rice; sons, Scott Rice (Sheila), and Darren Rice (Jessica); stepdaughter, Sally Carroll (Don), stepson, James Pekarek (Karin); grandsons, Adam Rice, Dustin Wells, Joseph Swearingen, Derek Rice, and Benjamin Rice; step grandchildren, Kayton Carroll, Emmy Carroll and Kender Carroll; great grandchildren, Silas Swearingen, Eli Swearingen, Abby Wells, Emma Wells, Lilly Wells, Alliana Peak and Elijah Rice; her brother, Robert Teague and two sisters, Evelyn Mitchell and Katy Bowling.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 30, with the funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m., also, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in Meadors Funeral Home, Republic, Missouri. Burial will be held in Lindsey Cemetery, Republic, Missouri. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to the Ronald McDonald House or Lindsey Cemetery. Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019