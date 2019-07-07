|
Gladys Irene Harris
Springfield - Gladys Harris, 94, passed away July 2, 2019. Daughter of Marion and Ida Euliss who preceded her in death. Also sisters, Lela McIntosh, Edna Harris, brother, Roscoe Euliss, husband, James Harris and a son, Larry Thomas. She is survived by sons, Terry Thomas, Johnnie Harris and Tommy Harris, numerous grandchildren and grandchildren.
Gladys was a member of Community of Christ Church. A celebration of her life will be July 12th at Greenlawn Funeral Home North from 12:00 to 1:30 pm with a graveside service at 2:00 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader on July 7, 2019