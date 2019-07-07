Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
White Chapel Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Irene Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Irene Harris Obituary
Gladys Irene Harris

Springfield - Gladys Harris, 94, passed away July 2, 2019. Daughter of Marion and Ida Euliss who preceded her in death. Also sisters, Lela McIntosh, Edna Harris, brother, Roscoe Euliss, husband, James Harris and a son, Larry Thomas. She is survived by sons, Terry Thomas, Johnnie Harris and Tommy Harris, numerous grandchildren and grandchildren.

Gladys was a member of Community of Christ Church. A celebration of her life will be July 12th at Greenlawn Funeral Home North from 12:00 to 1:30 pm with a graveside service at 2:00 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now