Gladys Jester
Springfield - Gladys Jester, 87, Springfield, passed away peacefully Friday, February 28, 2020 in Mercy Hospital, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Lewis, Kansas, on February 12, 1933 to Miner and Margaret Gaston. She began her education in a one-room country school house in Western Kansas. She concluded her formal education at Emporia State College.
In 1953 she married James F. Jester, Jr. who preceded her in death after 65 years together. The marriage produced four children: Rick, wife Kathy; Cheryl McFadden, husband Rodney; Ron, and Jennifer; and Mark, wife Suzie. They all survive along with thirteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Gladys was the loving and caring matriarchal head of the extended family - the one to whom all came for loving comfort and advice.
As a young lady, Gladys was very skilled in sports, participating in basketball, softball, swimming, volleyball, and bowling. Her bowling extended for some fifty years, ultimately winning, with a partner, the amateur doubles state championship. Her enthusiasm for athletics continued as she supported her children and grandchildren in their activities.
Gladys contributed her time and talents to churches and she was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi since 1960 while they were living in Kansas City, then St. Louis, and finally Springfield.
As the children began to become independent, Gladys directed her enthusiasm towards arts and crafts. She became an accomplished seamstress, she took classes and learned to make beautiful ceramic objects. She studied oil painting and also became skilled at flower arranging. In short, she had a zest for living that led her in many directions and gave her much pleasure in making contacts with people and sharing the results of her abilities with family and friends. In her later years she adopted the practice of sending greeting cards on special occasions. Scores of people remember receiving these cards from Gladys. Her latest craft project involved making beaded jewelry, primarily necklaces. A great number of them were donated to be raffled for funds to provide transportation for children and their families to the Shriners Hospitals. Helping others, especially children, was a natural for her.
Gladys' personality was one that invited friendships and she had many. She was happiest when she was surrounded by family and friends, and that is where she was as life slipped away to be with her beloved Jim.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., with funeral services following at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 2245 S. Holland Ave, Springfield, under the care of J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Boys Ranch, 5549 Hwy K, Brighton, MO 65617.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020