Glenda Eagleburger
Fair Grove - Glenda Glee Eagleburger, 84, of Fair Grove, MO passed away at home on Friday, April 19, 2019 with family by her side. She was born on Thursday, July 26, 1934 in Red Top, MO to Monta Icenhower and Herman O. McMillan
Glenda and Donald Keith Eagleburger were united in marriage on June 26, 1955 at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Fair Grove, MO. She loved spending time outdoors, cooking, flowers and gardening. The family would like to give a special thank-you to her caregiver Jenna Thomas and all the staff at Hospice Compassus.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers Thomas, Hertha, Winston and Otis McMillan
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, two children Keitha Louise Ellison (husband Roger) of Springfield, MO and Rankin Kerry Eagleburger of Fair Grove, MO, one sister Arlene Stenberg (husband Jewell) of Motley, MN and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.
A visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield, Mo 65804, with funeral services to follow at 10am on Wednesday, April, 24, 2019. Burial will take place at the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Fair Grove, MO. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her name to Hospice Compassus, 1465 E. Primrose St., Springfield, Mo 65804. Online condolences can be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 21, 2019