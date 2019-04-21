Services
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
(417) 887-1929
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda Eagleburger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda Eagleburger


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glenda Eagleburger Obituary
Glenda Eagleburger

Fair Grove - Glenda Glee Eagleburger, 84, of Fair Grove, MO passed away at home on Friday, April 19, 2019 with family by her side. She was born on Thursday, July 26, 1934 in Red Top, MO to Monta Icenhower and Herman O. McMillan

Glenda and Donald Keith Eagleburger were united in marriage on June 26, 1955 at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Fair Grove, MO. She loved spending time outdoors, cooking, flowers and gardening. The family would like to give a special thank-you to her caregiver Jenna Thomas and all the staff at Hospice Compassus.

Glenda was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers Thomas, Hertha, Winston and Otis McMillan

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, two children Keitha Louise Ellison (husband Roger) of Springfield, MO and Rankin Kerry Eagleburger of Fair Grove, MO, one sister Arlene Stenberg (husband Jewell) of Motley, MN and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.

A visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield, Mo 65804, with funeral services to follow at 10am on Wednesday, April, 24, 2019. Burial will take place at the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Fair Grove, MO. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her name to Hospice Compassus, 1465 E. Primrose St., Springfield, Mo 65804. Online condolences can be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now