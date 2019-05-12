|
|
Glenda Irene (Fisher) Bass
Springfield, Missouri - Glenda Irene (Fisher) Bass 91, of Springfield, Missouri passed away on May 8, 2019. She was born on February 4, 1928 in Louisburg, Missouri to Alpha Thomas Fisher and Florence Edna (Davison) Fisher.
She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 71 years, Kenneth H. Bass. She loved taking driving trips with Kenneth around their beloved Ozarks and the United States, including many spring training trips to see the St. Louis Cardinals.
Glenda was an amazing seamstress and sewing was her passion. She created clothing, including formals and coats, for her family, as well as making draperies, bedroom and kitchen linens, and many decorative items for her home. No family gathering was complete without her prize-winning signature chocolate cake with the "candy bar" frosting. She has passed the recipe on to her grandchildren.
Survivors include daughter, Jeanette Clinkenbeard (Joel), son, Jim Bass (Debbie); grandchildren, Elizabeth Clinkenbeard, Kristin Gilliam (Tyler), and Kyle Bass (Megan); eight great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Lewis Glenn Bass (Joan), nephew Christopher and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for the family will be announced at a later date.
The family would like to thank the caring staff of the Arbors at Lakewood and Intrepid Hospice for making Glenda's final days full of her favorite "pancakes, bacon, and coffee" and hugs.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Glenda's honor to Intrepid Hospice, 4305 S. National Avenue, Springfield, Missouri 65810, or to the .
Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Leader on May 12, 2019