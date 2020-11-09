Glenda McLauchlin
Nixa - Glenda McLauchlin, 84, of Nixa, MO passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, MO. She was born on Friday, January 10, 1936.
Glenda was married to Lon McLauchlin for 65 years. They knew each other from childhood though college and married while attending North Texas State University. They loved to travel and play golf together. She was a fun loving, compassionate woman that shared her enthusiasm for life with her friends and family. Glenda was a kind soul and always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed her friendships with many people and all that knew her enjoyed Glenda's company. She enjoyed all kinds of games, especially cards. Glenda was always a tough competitor and never gave up on anything she attempted. The world is a better place because she was in it. Glenda along with her husband Lon, pursed and demonstrated devotions to Jesus Christ, worshiping and volunteering at Kimberling City United Methodist Church in Kimberling City, Missouri.
Glenda is survived by her loving husband Lon McLauchlin; and three children Lon, Kim and Kevin. Lon and Glenda also have 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 1-2 pm on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Kimberling City United Methodist Church, 57 Kimberling Blvd., Kimberling City, MO 65686 with a celebration of her life to follow at 2 pm. Memorial donations may be made to Kimberling City United Methodist Church Back Pack Program. Online condolences can be made at www.klingnerfuneral.com