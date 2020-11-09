1/1
Glenda McLauchlin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenda McLauchlin

Nixa - Glenda McLauchlin, 84, of Nixa, MO passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, MO. She was born on Friday, January 10, 1936.

Glenda was married to Lon McLauchlin for 65 years. They knew each other from childhood though college and married while attending North Texas State University. They loved to travel and play golf together. She was a fun loving, compassionate woman that shared her enthusiasm for life with her friends and family. Glenda was a kind soul and always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed her friendships with many people and all that knew her enjoyed Glenda's company. She enjoyed all kinds of games, especially cards. Glenda was always a tough competitor and never gave up on anything she attempted. The world is a better place because she was in it. Glenda along with her husband Lon, pursed and demonstrated devotions to Jesus Christ, worshiping and volunteering at Kimberling City United Methodist Church in Kimberling City, Missouri.

Glenda is survived by her loving husband Lon McLauchlin; and three children Lon, Kim and Kevin. Lon and Glenda also have 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 1-2 pm on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Kimberling City United Methodist Church, 57 Kimberling Blvd., Kimberling City, MO 65686 with a celebration of her life to follow at 2 pm. Memorial donations may be made to Kimberling City United Methodist Church Back Pack Program. Online condolences can be made at www.klingnerfuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel
5234 W State Hwy EE
Springfield, MO 65802
4178665012
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved