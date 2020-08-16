Glenn Jarmin

Glenn JarminOzark - Glenn L. Jarmin, age 90 of Ozark, died August 16, 2020. He was born November 8, 1929 in Purcell, Missouri, the son of Glenn and Opal (Passley) Jarmin.On December 16, 1955, Glenn was united in marriage to Myrlene Stevens. Myrlene preceded Glenn in death on March 22, 2016.Glenn served his country in the U.S. Navy. He received a Master of Education degree and served as principal at Carthage. He taught elementary at Cherokee and other schools in the area before his retirement. Glenn was an avid woodworker, making many beautiful furniture pieces including the alter at the Ozark United Methodist Church, where he was a member for over 50 years.Glenn and his wife Myrlene had enjoyed traveling together in retirement, including four trips to Alaska.Survivors include: his brother, Harl Jarmin and wife Juanita, Omaha, Nebraska; numerous nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and great nephews.In addition to his wife, Glenn was preceded in death by his parents.Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Nashville Cemetery, Nashville, Missouri, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Pastor Bryan Rezen officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 P.M. Monday, August 17, 2020 in Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.