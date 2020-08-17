Glenn R. "Augie" Augustine
Springfield - Glenn R. "Augie" Augustine passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Stockton, California to Joe and Fern Augustine. At age three, he moved with his family to Missouri. They lived with his grandparents on 40 acres in Bois D'Arc where, as a teen, he helped his family and other landowners in the area by farming their land. He graduated from Bois D'Arc High School in May 1958. A self-taught and self-driven man, Glenn owned a local gas station in Springfield, Mo. before joining the Army on August 28, 1963 serving active duty at Fort Leonard Wood followed by six years in the Army reserves in Springfield.
On March 5, 1998 he met the love of his life, his wife Jane, on a blind date. From then on it was meant to be, and they were married on May 19, 2001. He loved her unconditionally and always placed her number one in their lives together. Their happy place was wherever and whenever they were together - it was their favorite way to spend time. Glenn was especially close to his daughter, Lori, with whom he shares the nickname 'Augie'. His zest for life, work ethic and many of his hobbies and interests will carry on through Lori.
Glenn was extremely talented and a wonderful provider to his family: he had a relentless work ethic and an amazing knack for solving problems. He retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Company after 35 years of service where he accumulated experience and skills that were a major contributor to the company's success. Throughout his career, he received multiple awards and recognition for outstanding leadership and professionalism. Glenn was generous with his knowledge, especially with younger employees, taking great pride in watching their careers grow and progress. He was also generous with his time, receiving phone calls at all hours of the night and fighting for the rights of his fellow workers as local Union President of Communications Workers of America (CWA). Whatever your problem or concern, Glenn would be there to help and listen.
Outside of work, Glenn's hobbies were varied but had one thing in common: he shared them with his family and friends. He loved riding motorcycles - a passion he passed down to his daughter, Lori, whom he taught how to ride - and visited all but two states on his beloved Gold Wing. His main hobby was painting, airbrushing and pinstriping motorcycles and cars. He won numerous awards for his work and took enormous pride in painting and restoring both of his daughter's first cars and motorcycles.
In fact, he could build and fix anything. He loved his tools and his woodworking skills were amazing. From building his own two-car garage workshop, to designing cabinetry and furniture, you could always count on perfection. He extended his craftmanship to his golf cart, customizing it with a Bugs Bunny mural he painted on the front - his favorite Looney Toons character - a testament to his great sense of humor! Glenn loved playing golf and was always working at perfecting his game. He played with his senior friends at Horton Smith and in many tournaments around the area. He enjoyed watching professional golfer, Fred Couples, and following the PGA Tournaments.
Another of Glenn's loves was photography. He was a self-taught photographer and loved taking pictures of his family, sunsets and scenery. He left behind hundreds of photos of his life and travels. Prior to digital technology, you could always find him with his tripod camera and multiple zoom lenses. One of his favorite pictures he captured was a sailboat crossing a sunset beam on Lake Michigan off Door County, Wisconsin.
For the past ten years, he walked every day he was able and visited with his group of buddies at the Battlefield Mall food court most every weekday morning. They became fast friends and a great support to each other.
Glenn leaves behind his wife, Jane Augustine; his daughters, Lori Augustine and her wife Carolinc and Angela Ethridge; his stepsons, Richard Lincoln and Jeremy Smith; his granddaughter, Ellaurie Jane-Marie Smith; his sister, Shirley Stell; sister-in-law, Johnna Gilbride; brother-in-law Sam Giberson and his wife Linda; mother of his children Glenda Augustine; a host of nieces and nephews; and his furry babies Lola and Aggie.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Fern Augustine.
Visitation will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4 to 5:00 PM in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Memorial Service will follow at 5:00 PM in the funeral home. To sign the register book online, please go to www.gormanscharpf.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, St Jude Children's Hospital or the charity of your choice
.