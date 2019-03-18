|
Glenna (Pearl) Smyer
Springfield - Glenna (Pearl) Smyer, 97, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Formerly of Cabool, she was active in the Mt. Pisgah Free Will Baptist Church Ladies Aid Society and was known for her quilting and pastry goods lovingly made for their annual Christmas Bazaar. While in her 80's she also began her own quilting ministry dedicated for helping little children in need of comfort by contributing over 700 quilts that were donated to CASA, Isabel's House, and the annual Christmas bazaar at Glendale Gardens Nursing Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Payton Hubert Smyer; daughter,Carol Jane; her parents, Will and Nora Sigman; and two sisters, Dollie Waters and Hazel Francis. She is survived by her daughters, Myrna, Carla, and Colene and family members, Charles Jent (Myrna), Frank Howell (Carla), Harvey Hank (Colene); two grandchildren, Bradley and Tiffany Jent; and two great grandchildren, Payton and Preston Herd.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at Evans Funeral Home, Houston, Missouri. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service. Graveside services will be held at Steely Chapel Cemetery, Elk Creek, MO, following the service.
(In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Pearl Smyer's name be sent to the Mt. Pisgah Ladies Aid Society or Regional Hospice, 3405 W. Mt. Vernon St., Springfield, Missouri 65802.On line condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.)
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 18, 2019