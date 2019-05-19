Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Graveside service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Clear Creek Cemetery.
Nixa - Gloria Deloris Pace, age 93, passed away May 11, 2019. She was born in Picher, Okla., where she met and married Morris Reed Pace, to whom she was married 67 years until his death in 2007. They leave behind five children: Morris, Jr., Deloris Herdrick, Jerry Wayne, Mary Jane Sharick and Stanley Clay; daughters-in-law Nancy and Laura; and son-in-law Ron. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren: Patti, Steve, Kip, Will, Jennifer, Jeri, Nicki, Jessica, Michael, Chris, and John; 26 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter. The grandchildren and greats were always the joy of her life. She will be greatly missed by all and she will always be remembered for her wonderful cooking that she so loved doing. The ashes of Morris, Gloria and their faithful dog Bono will be interred at a private family graveside service.

The family could not be more grateful for the wonderful care provided by the staff at North Park Village Assisted Living in Ozark and the Hospice Team of Compassus.

Graveside services will be on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am in Clear Creek Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home North.
