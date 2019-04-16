Resources
Springdale, AR - Gloria Jean Boone Closser, 76, died April 8, 2019, in Springdale, Arkansas. A native of Sandersville, Georgia, she was a woman of tremendous intelligence, integrity, and unparalleled wit. Gloria's calling was to teach. She received a B.A. in English from Shorter College in Rome, Georgia, and both an M.A. in English and a Ph.A. in Fiction from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. She was beloved by her students and taught at nearly every level including university, military and technical colleges, elementary, high school, and even prison. It is impossible to know just how many lives she touched in forty years of teaching, but one can imagine. Gloria had a heart as big as the ocean and was compassionate to a fault. She believed in the good in people, though she did not suffer fools gladly. Her motto was "Be nice, or be away from me." Beautiful, brilliant, and kind, the world was a better place with her in it.

She is survived by her sons, John Clark Hotspur Closser of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Cole Brinton Closser of Springfield, Missouri. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army or to the Children's Defense Fund.

Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home, 3926 Willowood Avenue, Springdale, Arkansas 72762. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 16, 2019
