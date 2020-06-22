Gloria Morris

Gloria MorrisSpringfield - Gloria Louise Morris, of Springfield, MO, departed her earthly home for her heavenly home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born on Thursday, March 15 in Tribune, KS to Sarah Phinnessee and Nelson Grayson, Sr. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 5-7 PM at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel, 5234 W. State Hwy EE, Springfield, MO 65802. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 PM on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Turning Point Church, 1722 N. National, Springfield, MO 65803.